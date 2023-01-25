JSO: Man shot at Airbnb in Arlington

The scene at Sanlando Avenue in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 20s or 30s was shot while he was visiting an Airbnb on Sanlando Avenue in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

The Airbnb was hit by gunfire as well, JSO said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

There were 10 to 20 people inside at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police have determined the shots were fired from the yard directly behind the Airbnb.

It’s unknown if the man shot was the target in this shooting, police said.

There is surveillance video at the Airbnb, police said.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Officers are talking to witnesses and looking for other surveillance video in the neighborhood.