Man sentenced to 20 years in Nassau County pet sitter’s death

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, armed burglary and assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 73-year-old Nassau County pet sitter Colleen Potts.

Shawn Whigham was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge, 20 years for the armed burglary and assault charge, and 15 years for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

The defense is withdrawing the motion to suppress his confession, and the prosecution admitted to the judge it had no DNA evidence linking Whigham to the crime.

Potts’ body was found in a home on South 13th Street in October 2021. According to community members, Potts was pet sitting at the home where her body was found.

The defense claimed that Whigham’s rights were violated during an interrogation and that what he said to investigators was coerced.

According to Fernandina Beach police, Whigham admitted to the crime, saying he went into the home to steal when he encountered Potts. His arrest report shows that police said he confessed to shooting her, grabbing her purse and taking off.

In court documents, the defense claims that police threatened Whigham’s wife, her job and her home.

Whigham’s attorneys had said there is no “physical, forensic, digital, direct, circumstantial or eyewitness evidence” that connects Whigham to Potts’ death.