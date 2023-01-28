Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died.

According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.

It is unclear when Ringer passed and what was the cause but officials said they do not suspect foul play was involved.

In April 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol said Ringer ran a red light and rear-ended Gavin Conroy’s car at Wells Road and Debarry Avenue in Orange Park as Conroy was on his way to work, causing Conroy to crash into two other vehicles in front of him. Conroy’s family said that he spent four months in the hospital, underwent more than two dozen surgeries and had his legs and several fingers amputated after 93% of his body was burned in the crash.

His mother told News4JAX in August that Conroy died from his injuries.

Ringer was initially arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license with a third or subsequent conviction and driving on a suspended license in a crash with serious bodily injury. However, after Conroy’s death, a vehicular homicide charge was also added to Ringer’s charges, according to court documents.

Ringer was out on bond at the time of his death. He was supposed to appear in court in September 2022 but that appearance was canceled and no updates were provided.