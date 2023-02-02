FHP: Driver leads trooper on pursuit, fires at them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver is in custody after leading a trooper on a pursuit and then firing shots at them.

FHP received a call of a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic and stopping on I-95 northbound around 12:48 a.m., according to a report.

A trooper located the vehicle stopped on northbound I-95 on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The trooper made contact with the driver and after the driver handed over his license, he sped away.

The trooper pursued the vehicle, FHP said.

The vehicle came to a sudden stop on the roadway, and as the trooper came to a stop, the driver of the vehicle fired several gunshots toward the trooper, according to FHP.

With help from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was located traveling eastbound on Zoo Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a light pole on Zoo Parkway and Eastport Road.

The driver was taken into custody, FHP said.

There were no reported injuries.