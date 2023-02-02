St. Augustine police investigating fatal shooting on Anastasia Boulevard

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Anastasia Boulevard.

This happened in a parking lot behind a business, according to police.

All parties are accounted for, police said.

The investigation is active, and the St. Augustine Police Department said no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information or video surveillance regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Drouin at cdrouin@staugpd.com or 904-209-3487.