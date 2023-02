JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a car that caught fire on the Mathews Bridge on Sunday afternoon is expected to recover, officials said.

According to JFRD, the car was in the westbound lane close to the off-ramp into downtown when it caught fire for an unknown reason. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire caused the bridge to be closed for a few moments and traffic was backed up in both directions.