St. Johns County sheriff, community react to Aiden Fucci pleading guilty to murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Community members shared their reactions Monday to Aiden Fucci pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey.

St. Johns Sheriff Robert Hardwick released a statement regarding the plea:

“Aiden Fucci’s decision to enter a guilty plea today is nothing more than a testament to the hard work and dedication of the exceptional men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO). This was an all-out agency effort.

“This was also an incredible community effort. The citizens of St. Johns County always show up and this case was no different. The immediate assistance from our community reaffirms the partnership we have with our citizens. The support they showed the Bailey Family was something special to witness.

“The trial preparation process is just as tedious as the investigation itself. The detectives have not stopped working this case since the initial call we received. The State Attorney’s Office immediately went to work upon Fucci’s arrest and has put forth countless hours to prepare for today. SJSO has worked hand-in-hand with the State Attorney’s Office and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the partnership. Additionally, I’d like to thank the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for their unwavering assistance since the start of this case.

“Lastly, the cooperation between our agency and the Bailey Family has been unparalleled. Their strength and grace throughout this case has been incredible. This agency will forever be connected to the Bailey Family and this community will forever be #BaileyStrong.”

News4JAX Insiders also shared their thoughts on the plea.

“This was best for the family to spare them the trauma of a trial,” said Insider “Like I Said.”

“Good, saves her family the agony of going through a trial. And saves the taxpayers some money,” said Insider “Robyn.”

“Only good choice that kid has made in a long time,” said Insider “tigerfamilyman.”

When News4JAX spoke with people in the community, many shared the sentiment that the guilty plea will spare the family from continuing to suffer through the trial process. They said they hope the move provides the family some closure and solace.

Fucci, now 16, entered his plea Monday morning—just before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

Bailey was found stabbed to death on May 9, 2021, Mother’s Day, in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the neighborhood where Bailey also lived. Fucci, who was 14 at the time, was arrested in the early morning hours of the next day.

On Monday, aqua ribbons could be seen wrapped around trees in Durbin Crossing. Aqua was Bailey’s favorite color.

With the guilty plea, Fucci is facing the possibility of life in prison with a minimum sentence of 40 years.