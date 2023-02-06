Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year.

Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Flores was driving a silver Hyundai sedan north in the southbound lanes when she struck another car head-on. That car, a BMW, then collided with a semi-truck and both overturned.

The 23-year-old man driving the BMW was not wearing a seat belt and died, troopers said, and the truck driver was injured.

Lanes were shut down for 17 hours after the crash. Crews worked throughout the day to remove the overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic on the opposite side of the highway was congested by onlookers as well.