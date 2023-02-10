Conspiracy that led to Jared Bridegan’s murder began just over a month before targeted ambush shooting in Jax Beach: court records

The state attorney’s office filed the formal charges against the man arrested in connection with the shooting death last year of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach, Duval County court records show.

According to the court document, the conspiracy that led to the murder of Jared Bridegan began Jan. 4, 2022. That’s just over a month before police say Bridegan, 33, was killed in a targeted ambush shooting.

Henry Tenon is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and felony child abuse in connection with the killing, according to police.

Court records show Tenon, 61, is scheduled to be in court Monday for his arraignment.

The arraignment had initially been scheduled for Thursday — which marks a year since Feb. 16, 2022, when Bridegan was gunned down on a dark stretch of road near the Sanctuary neighborhood with his toddler daughter in the back seat of his sport utility vehicle.

Bridegan had just left the home of his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, the night of the ambush. He dropped off the twins he shared with her, and then the attack occurred just miles away as he headed to his home in St. Johns County.

According to detectives, the Microsoft manager was shot at close range several times after he stopped to move a tire out of the road. That tire, investigators believe, was part of the setup.

Tenon has been in jail since August on unrelated charges and was just arrested in Bridegan’s murder last month.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said at a news conference in January: “We know Henry Tenon did not act alone.”

Henry Tenon

The News4JAX I-TEAM has uncovered records confirming that Tenon rented a house owned by Mario Fernandez, who is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife. The home is in Northwest Jacksonville, about 25 miles from the scene of the Jacksonville Beach shooting.

There’s been a lot of public interest in Gardner-Fernandez and her second husband. She has proclaimed her innocence in interviews with other outlets.

According to sources, Gardner-Fernandez moved with her children across the country to Benton County, Washington, where her family has a home, and Fernandez remains in Florida.

Neither Gardner-Fernandez nor Fernandez have been charged with anything related to the case.