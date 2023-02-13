Farm Share to distribute food in Jacksonville on Saturday

A volunteer loads food into a car at a Farm Share distribution in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share — Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank — is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties.

Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The distribution will take place on Dunn Avenue at 8 a.m. until the food runs out. To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.

Event: Farm Share distribution with Duval Food Giveaway

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1215 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, Fla. 32218