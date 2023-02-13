How to watch the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards

Tarik Minor and Melanie Lawson host the 4th annual Jacksonville Image Awards on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the campus of FSCJ South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a chance to join the celebration.

The fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards will be broadcast on CW 17 (WCWJ) at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) is proud to partner with The Porter Law Firm to present the Jacksonville Image Awards.

News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact in the community. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

It was a packed house at the 4th annual Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the FSCJ South campus. (Friday, Feb. 3, 2023) (2023)

Eugene White III, a.k.a "Gene Dot Com" accepts the Trailblazer award at the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the FSCJ South campus (Friday, Feb. 3, 2023) (2023)

Meachum Clarke & Company peform at the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards. (Friday, Feb. 3, 2023) (2023)

Winners from the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards: Left to right; Akia Uwanda (Music Excellence), Patrice McClendon (Innovator), Dr. Catherine L. Barnes (Education Excellence), Hannah Hall (Rising Star), Carolyon Spooner (Pinnacle) and Dr. Shaun Powell (One to Watch). (2023)