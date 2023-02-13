Jacksonville woman and her mother lose everything in house fire

photos from GoFundMe page for Bartram Park mother and daughter who lost their home in a fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in the Bartram Park neighborhood last week devastated a local woman and her elderly mother who lived there. According to a gofundme account set up by a friend, Ms. Lorraine and her mother Mrs. Essie lost everything in the February 8 fire.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spokesperson, Captain Eric Prosswimmer, said crews had to pull an elderly woman out of her bed and bring her to safety.

The two women are grateful for escaping the fire and the gofundme page reads, “Ms. Lorraine will do everything for anybody and is a one-of-a-kind woman, helping so many over the years.”

It goes on to say, “She has helped care for her aging mother, and now needs help herself starting the long process of trying to rebuild their lives.”