Jared Bridegan’s daughter delivers ‘Bexley Boxes’ to St. Augustine Police Department 1 year after deadly shooting

Bexley, the daughter of Jared Bridegan, delivers her special box to the St. Augustine Police Department.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Feb. 16, 2023 marks one year since Jared Bridegan was murdered in Jacksonville Beach.

His daughter, Bexley, who was with him at the time of his death, is honoring his memory by helping other children who may find themselves in a similar situation.

The 3-year-old and her family created ”Bexley Boxes,” which include things for children to do or use to keep them occupied if they ever have to be at a police station or in the care of a law enforcement officer for an extended period.

The boxes can include things like toys and coloring books, to other necessities like snacks, sippy cups and diapers.

“Just things that we know would make a difference for someone in a really hard situation,” said Kirsten Bridegan, Bexley’s mother and Jared’s widow. “It has been a very therapeutic thing for us to do. For the family to know that something good is coming from the horror that we went through.”

Bexley Box (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Bexley and her family have dropped off 22 of the boxes to different law enforcement agencies from Florida to Texas. They surpassed their original goal of 16.

Lt. George Harrigan of the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said having Bexley and Kirsten’s unique point of view to then create and distribute the boxes is really helpful for agencies.

“Normally in law enforcement, we can think about stuff we think we would want on hand. But very rarely do we have the aspect of someone who has been through a traumatic event to tell us: ‘Hey, this is exactly what I wish you would have had the night that that happened to me,’” Harrigan said.

The first “Bexley Box” was created for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the same place now 3-year-old Bexley spent time the night her father was shot and killed.

Police say her father was ambushed when he was murdered in Jacksonville Beach. He got out of his SUV to move a tire out of the road, which was placed in the road intentionally, according to police.

Bexley, the daughter of Jared Bridegan, delivers her special box to the St. Augustine Police Department. (WJXT)

Kirsten said her daughter is strong.

“I am just really proud that despite what she has been through, she got excited about helping other kids,” Kirsten said.

Bexley and her family dropped off boxes Thursday morning at the St. Augustine Police Department, and Chief Jennifer Michaeux said her agency is grateful.

“When we get into law enforcement, we hope that we can help somebody. But today, you are helping us,” Michaeux said.