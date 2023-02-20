Additional lawsuits claim negligence by St. Augustine trolley company & driver in 2021 crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Documents obtained Monday by News4JAX reveal four more lawsuits have been filed following a trolley crash in St. Augustine that left 12 people with injuries.

Each lawsuit claims negligence by Old Town Trolley and Gregory Robinson, who was driving the trolley. The four plaintiffs say the crash left them with continuing or permanent injuries.

Attorneys for two of the plaintiffs have proposed legal settlements, while the other two are scheduled to go to trial this summer.

Court records show Robinson has a felony pretrial hearing in March. He was charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury, a felony, and reckless driving with property damage, a misdemeanor.

Gregory Robinson (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

There’s an additional negligence suit that was filed in January of last year, which was filed on behalf of three family members who were in the trolley that flipped on its side.

According to a police report, Robinson was driving the trolley near Charlotte and St. Francis streets in July when he hit the throttle as he was turning into the parking lot of the Oldest House Museum and the back trolley car toppled over.

Police said some passengers were ejected and others were pinned between the trolley car and the road. Robinson continued driving, dragging the trolley car and trapped passengers, according to the report.