Juvenile shot twice in legs at apartment in Mixon Town: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A juvenile, believed to be in his upper teens, was shot twice Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on King Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile boy was found at the Hollybrook Home Apartments suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg and he was grazed by a bullet on his upper left leg, police said.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Since he was undergoing medical treatment, police did not have a chance to talk with him about the incident.

JSO does not know the motive for this shooting or has suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.