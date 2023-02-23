Aiden Fucci to appear in court for first time since pleading guilty to murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci will be back in a St. Johns County courtroom Thursday morning to begin the next phase in his murder case.

Earlier this month, Fucci stunned the courtroom by pleading guilty to first degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate, Tristyn Bailey. This happened just minutes before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

During that guilty plea, Fucci apologized in court.

“I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci said.

A sentencing date has not been set, but it could be during the hearing Thursday.

When the time for sentencing does come, the prosecution’s list of witnesses confirms that Bailey’s loved ones will be called to make victim impact statements.

The list also names six investigators with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and at least two minors whose names appear only as initials on the document.

It’s a similar story on the defense side.

While a motive for killing the 13-year-old cheerleader has never been made clear, friends of Fucci told detectives he owned several knives, and that he’d thought about killing someone.

His girlfriend, whom News4JAX is not naming due to her age, told a detective Fucci had asked her what she would do if he murdered someone.

“I don’t know what my answer really was. but he would say that if he was going to murder someone, it was going to be planned,” she recalled. “He said that he would just walk at night or something and find a random person walking too and just drag them in the woods and stab them.”

Bailey was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day in 2021 near a wooded area of her neighborhood. She’d been reported missing by her family hours before.

News4JAX was there when a knife later identified as the murder weapon was found by divers in a nearby pond.

Fucci faces a possible life sentence, with a minimum sentence of 40 years.

Once Fucci is sentenced, the law requires that since he was a juvenile when this happened, the court must review his case after 25 years.

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Lane Smith, is charged with tampering with evidence.

According to her arrest warrant, Smith was seen on surveillance video inside her house washing Fucci’s blue jeans, which later tested positive for blood.

The drain in the sink, where Smith was seen washing the jeans, also tested positive for blood, according to the arrest warrant.

Fucci’s hearing Thursday begins at 9 a.m. in St. Johns County court.