Prosecutors disclose more witnesses & evidence in Aiden Fucci case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has disclosed more evidence it plans to present in the murder case against Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County teen accused of killing his 13-year-old schoolmate.

Among the new evidence prosecutors handed over to Fucci’s defense are interviews with and jail calls made by Antuan Scott, a fellow Duval County jail inmate, who also goes by Freddie Pandy.

The content of those recorded calls and interviews wasn’t immediately clear Friday.

Scott and a St. Johns County Fire Rescue paramedic were listed among the witnesses the state intends to call. They’ll join over 250 other potential witnesses in the high-profile murder.

Fucci, 14, is the lone suspect in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found on Mother’s Day in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood. Bailey had been stabbed more than 100 times.

Indicted later for first-degree murder, Fucci will be tried as an adult. He’s being held at the Duval County jail because the St. Johns County jail does not have a juvenile holding area.

As part of the latest batch of discovery material, prosecutors also handed over a disc containing a 911 call related to the case, as well as a fire department incident report.

The state has already disclosed reams of evidence, including an interrogation of Fucci, photos of Fucci and his clothes the day of the murder, and surveillance video taken from his family’s home and neighboring homes in the Durbin Crossing subdivision.

Fucci and mother Crystal Smith, who’s charged with evidence tampering in the case, are both scheduled to have pretrial hearings on Sept. 1.