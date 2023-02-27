Titans fan who suffered cardiac arrest after Jaguars games is alert, talking again after seven weeks

News4JAX has learned a remarkable update Sunday for a Titans fan who collapsed following the Jaguars and Titans game in January.

Andrew Prue said his wife Alexis Prue is up and talking again for the first time in seven weeks.

“Today being Sunday and she’s speaking like nothing happened,” he said.

Alexis went into cardiac arrest hours after the game at TIAA Bank Field and was rushed into intensive care on Jan. 8. She was in the ICU for 47 days.

Andrew told News4JAX back in January that they returned to their hotel and “all of a sudden, [his wife was] like, ‘I can’t breathe.’” He said first responders told him that his wife’s heart was stopped for three minutes until she was resuscitated.

Her husband said she’s now speaking like normal a few days after muttering her first words. He also said her memory is a little bit foggy.

7 weeks ago, Alexis & I encountered the scariest day of our lives. Today, thanks to the grace of God, @Jaxhealth & @BaptistHealthJx we’re going to be able to continue life together, continue creating memories, and most importantly continue to raise our little girl T🫶🏾GETHER 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/XjOJmh60Xv — Andrew Prue (@AndrewJAPrue) February 26, 2023

“She broke through a couple of words Thursday, and those words were, ‘Where is India?’ That’s our daughter’s name,” he said.

He hopes his wife can start rehab soon. He said the doctors expect a full recovery.

Word spread quickly on social media after Andrew tweeted about what happened, especially following what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Prue called the outpour of support from the NFL and concerned community members “tremendous.”

“Her and I talked about the Damar Hamlin situation and how scary it was. And literally, five days later I’m in the same situation. Seeing how he progressed, made me stronger,” Prue said.

The doctors have not told him what his wife’s medical diagnosis is but he said multiple doctors told him that she had lance adams syndrome, which is a syndrome caused by going into cardiac arrest and having a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Prue spent 17 days in the hospital at his wife’s side when this first happened. He temporarily moved to Jacksonville with their 1-year-old daughter while Alexis recovers.