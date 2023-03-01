News4JAX launches new podcast on professional wrestling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Jacksonville became the center of the world of professional wrestling over the past five years News4JAX began to take notice. We have been chronicling the rise of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) started by Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
WATCH: Ep. 1 Going Ringside with The Local Station
Their initial investment of a reported $100 Million to begin the second largest wrestling promotion in the county has the nation talking. With a prime-time show on TBS (formerly TNT) often broadcasting live from Daily’s Place we couldn’t ignore this huge thing happening in our city. And now there’s even talk the Khans could be an interested buyer in WWE. So, we are starting, “Going Ringside with The Local Station,” a weekly podcast that will focus on everything that happens in and out of the squared circle.
But this podcast will go way beyond AEW. We will touch on every wrestling company and every era. From the rise of Hulk Hogan to Steve Austin setting the industry on fire in the late 90′s. We’ll even touch on Dusty Rhodes tearing up the Florida territory locally in the 1970s.
Another thing we’ll touch on is the incredible overlap of pro wrestling and politics. We’re planning a deep dive into whether Dwayne Johnson could realistically run for President (as has been talked about nationally for years) and pro wrestling’s role in how Florida responded to the pandemic.
And don’t forget, River City Wrestling Con is expected to bring some big names to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds in June. We’ll cover that as well.
So if you’re a fan of pro-wrestling in any era, there are a lot of places you can find this podcast so here we go...to listen....look for “Going Ringside with The Local Station” on Apple, Spotify, Google Play or any of your favorite podcast players. To watch the podcast…go to the News4JAX YouTube channel or find it on News4JAX plus app. Again, I’ll be dropping a new episode every Wednesday and our first episode is already out.