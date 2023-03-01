Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at JAX due to battery fire in overhead bin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Spirit Airlines flight that was travelling from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Orlando International Airport had to make an emergency landing Tuesday at Jacksonville International Airport.

According to a statement from Spirit, flight 259 was diverted after what’s believed to be a battery fire from a passenger’s item in an overhead bin. It was said to have been extinguished while the plane was in flight.

The plane landed and taxied to the terminal, Spirit said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was transported to a hospital.

“We thank our crew and Guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft. We are arranging alternate transportation for our Guests from Jacksonville to Orlando,” the statement from Spirt reads.