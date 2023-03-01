This Jacksonville-area woman, journalist turned her passion for thrift store scores into a bestselling book

Virginia Chamlee is the author of "Big Thrift Energy: The Art and Thrill of Finding Vintage Treasures-Plus Tips for Making Old Feel New."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Virginia Chamlee has spent more than a decade collecting and selling vintage wares.

Chamlee, a journalist and artist who lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, has been to more flea markets, estate sales and thrift stores than she can count in search of her next unique find.

After years of doing it for fun and sharing her finds with her 30,000 Instagram followers, Chamlee finally got the chance to put her passion into print.

Last year, Chamlee published “Big Thrift Energy: The Art and Thrill of Finding Vintage Treasures-Plus Tips for Making Old Feel New.”

The book is now a #1 bestseller on Amazon’s Antique & Collectible Furniture section.

“I’ve been traveling all over the country talking about thrifting and my niche which is finding these really amazing sort of valuable designer housewares,” Chamlee said on The Morning Show.

Chamlee, who also writes for “People” and used to live in Avondale, said almost all of the finds featured in her book were purchased from Jacksonville-area thrift stores.

“I always tell people you can find this stuff in your local community, but I really mean it here,” she said.

Chamlee said her biggest find, which is featured in the book, is a Goyard trunk that she found at an Orange Park thrift store. The trunk has since been authenticated and valued between $10,000 and $100,000. Chamlee said she paid $95 for it.

Chamlee will be sharing the story behind that trunk and more on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Jacksonville Home + Patio Show where she will be a featured speaker.