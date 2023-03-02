Jacksonville radio DJ Robbie Rose celebrating 50 years on the airwaves

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry stopped by the radio station Wednesday, where he declared it “Robbie Rose Day.”

Robbie Rose, a Jacksonville radio personality at 99.1 WQIK, made his debut as a traffic reporter five decades ago.

That makes him the longest-running local radio personality.

Rose is on the radio every weekday morning from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WQIK’s “Big Show,” where he discusses the daily headlines and interviews guests.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry stopped by the radio station Wednesday, where he declared it “Robbie Rose Day.” The mayor presented Rose with a key to the city, commemorating his decades of public service.

WQIK hosted a party following the Big Show to celebrate Rose’s milestone. Dozens of people were there to congratulate him.

Thursday afternoon, the radio station will host a block party outside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and listeners are invited to come out and meet Rose. It starts at 4:30 p.m.