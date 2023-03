Breaking overnight, the State Fire Marshall is investigating a deadly house fire in the Spring Park neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a Saturday night house fire in Spring Park.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the fire started around 11 p.m. in a front room of the house.

Massive flames came out of the front door and burned the sides of the house and the roof.

The cause and the identity of the victim were not released.