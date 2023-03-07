Callahan man shoots daughter, fires shot at her boyfriend, deputies say

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Callahan man was charged with two counts of attempted murder after Nassau County deputies said he first shot his daughter and then shot at his daughter’s boyfriend and missed, according to an arrest report.

The arrest warrant affidavit shows the investigation into Bobby Hyatt, 59, began Saturday morning when deputies were called to UF Health in Jacksonville to speak with the victims. The female victim, identified in the report as Hyatt’s daughter, was being treated for a gunshot wound to her hand. She told a deputy, the report says, that Hyatt came home intoxicated and immediately started arguing with her and her boyfriend because he thought she was going to be away for the weekend.

The affidavit states that the argument turned violent when Hyatt grabbed her by the throat and began choking her before she could get away. Then, Hyatt reportedly went to this bedroom, grabbed a gun, came back out and started shooting at her. Just before the female victim and her boyfriend were trying to get out of the house, she was shot in the hand, the report says. The affidavit also states that more shots were fired at the boyfriend, but he was not hit.

The report says that after the couple arrived at the hospital, a family friend called them to see if they were OK, and said Hyatt called him and said he shot his daughter and her boyfriend.

Hyatt was later arrested on charges of attempted murder. A judge declared that he was a high-risk suspect and set Hyatt’s bond at $2 million.