Aiden Fucci to be sentenced in 2 weeks for murder of Tristyn Bailey, judge says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County judge said Wednesday that the sentencing hearing for Aiden Fucci will begin in two weeks.

Fucci is facing the possibility of life in prison with a minimum sentence of 40 years after pleading guilty to the stabbing death of schoolmate Tristyn Bailey last month. Bailey, 13, was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day in 2021.

At a status conference hearing for Fucci on Wednesday, Judge R. Lee Smith affirmed that his sentencing hearing will begin March 21 and could last at least two days. Judge Smith said he plans to hand down the sentence on March 24.

Both sides will call witnesses during the hearing. At least 40 are expected.

In court on Wednesday, the judge ruled a probation officer who interviewed the defendant in jail will not be able to testify at sentencing about what Fucci said about his mental health.

The defense asked that the probation officer who checked in with Fucci every month on his health and how he was doing be able to testify on what Fucci told him about diagnoses he received, medications he was taking and mental health symptoms he was experiencing.

She indicated she wanted it in the record that her client reported hearing voices.

However, the prosecution said it shouldn’t be allowed and the judge sided with them, although Smith did say the probation officer could testify as to his own observations of Fucci.

Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on the day his trial was set to begin.

His sentence would be reviewed after 25 years, as required by law.