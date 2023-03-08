Going Ringside with The Local Station, episode 2

In this episode of “Going Ringside With The Local Station” we analyze the biggest story in the industry right now: The potential sale of WWE.

In this episode of “Going Ringside With The Local Station” we analyze the biggest story in the industry right now: The potential sale of WWE. Numerous potential buyers have been named including Comcast, Endeavor and a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. But one other name has been tossed around and that is Tony and Shad Khan. The Khans own All Elite Wrestling based in Jacksonville, FL.

We have split this episode into two parts. This is part one. Where we give an overview of the current status of the sale and what would go into a purchase. We also give an extensive history of the McMahon family’s involvement with pro wrestling that stretches back a century to Vince McMahon’s grandfather.

In this episode we’ll document the rise of WWF (now WWE) on the back of Hulk Hogan along with Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper leading into the first Wrestlemania. We will discuss the WWF steroid scandal of the 90′s and the Monday Night Wars that followed.

And at the end of this episode we will talk to the promoter for a local independent wrestling organization called Destiny Combat Championship Wrestling. They are having an event this coming Saturday, March 11th at the Baker County Fairgrounds.