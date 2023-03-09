Clara White Mission to giveaway food for 300 families Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission is giving away 300 bags of food Thursday afternoon in partnership with Tyson Meats and Premier Meat to help families in need and raise awareness about the hunger crisis in Northwest Jacksonville.

The food giveaway is Thursday, March 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at White Harvest Farms on 4850 Moncrief Road.

The drive-thru giveaway will provide families with a food basket that contains fresh meat, canned goods and dry goods -- enough to feed a family of four.

The food insecurity rate in Duval County is 12.6% and there are more than 117,000 food-insecure people, according to Feeding Northeast Florida.

Clara White Mission plans to continue to host giveaways twice a month through June, and a food pantry is open on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.