Discovery material includes interview given by woman who was with Patrick McDowell on night Deputy Joshua Moyers was fatally shot

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The fourth and last batch of discovery material was released in the deadly shooting of Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers.

The main item is an interview with the woman who was with Patrick McDowell on the night Moyers was shot and killed during the traffic stop. McDowell is charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. He also faces a charge of injuring a police dog and eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The discovery material is a videotaped interview, and it’s completely blacked-out, per the judge’s order sealing any identification of the witness. We had known what she told investigators from previous releases of evidence, but now we hear it.

RELATED: Timeline of events following shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, leading to arrest of Patrick McDowell

The woman tells the FDLE agent how they were pulled over, and that Moyers asked for their IDs. The woman didn’t have an ID, but showed Moyers a photo of it on her phone. McDowell handed over what she thought was an ID. As Moyers turned away from the van, the woman says she heard two shots.

McDowell yelled, “I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I had to! I had to!,” and the woman answered, “No you didn’t!” and demanded to be let out of the van. McDowell drove a short distance away and told her they had to hide.

McDowell is due in court Friday. He’s expected to plead guilty. The case will then be set for penalty phase at some point.