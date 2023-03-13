Early voting for Jacksonville mayoral race off to slow start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday makes one week from Election Day on March 21 as early voting is underway, and according to election officials, voting has been unexpectedly low.

As the race for Jacksonville mayor and other city council seats are on the line, elections officials said they were somewhat surprised by the number of voters and expected a busier weekend.

There are over 655,000 registered voters in the area, but only 7.6% of that number have turned out to cast their ballots as of Monday afternoon, which is a little more than 50,000 votes. A little over 2,000 votes separate the Democratic voters from Republicans.

That’s about the same turnout for the election of Mayor Lenny Curry eight years ago.

Election staff said they hope voting will pick back up because typically there’s a surge during the last week of early voting.

Early voting ends on Sunday, March 19.