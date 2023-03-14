Jacksonville city council expected to pass $50 million for University of Florida satellite campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville city leaders are prepared to spend millions of your tax dollars on a project we know little about...the University of Florida satellite campus. The city is promising $50 million for the project, and all we know is it will be built somewhere downtown.

The city council is meeting Tuesday evening, and it’s expected to pass with little to no opposition. The city council president said we could learn more during the meeting, but at this point, no location will be announced.

One reason, a similar plan by the school to expand in South Florida ran into trouble because when they announced the location, there was opposition.

The plan is to build a financial technology grad school somewhere in Jacksonville’s urban core. Although officials won’t say where it will be, they do say it is a 15-acre campus expected to handle about 10,000 grad students with a focus on healthcare business, engineering and artificial intelligence.

It would require $20 million from the city up front and additional $30 million in the next three years, but the city says it must have a $50 million guarantee from the state and private donors before it hands over any money.

When asked why rush to give them the money, Council President Terrance Freeman said, “I don’t think I see it as a rush. I see it as an opportunity. I commend my colleagues on the work that we’ve done during committee work, asking the tough questions, and putting things in that are going to protect our taxpayer dollars, all while ensuring that we’re giving our city an opportunity for something that is going to be such a huge opportunity for the City of Jacksonville.”

UF leaders have been meeting with council members explaining the plan. They have met one on one and in committee. News4JAX reached out again today trying to find out if there are new renderings of the campus and if we could get copies of presentations that have been presented to private investors, but no such luck.

When the project was first announced in the beginning of February, UF President Ben Sasse avoided our questions.

Most city council members, the civic council and others see this as a benefit for the city. In fact, we asked for e-mails sent to the city council on the topic and for the most part, only two seemed opposed to or questioned the plan.

Bill Armstrong wrote, “Please do a lot of homework and ask a lot of questions before we give UF $50 million.”

A resident named Robert wrote this, “For the life of me, I cannot figure out how rushing this proposal, not doing your/our due diligence, benefits this potentially highly positive project. Honestly, did I miss a deadline? I sincerely believe we can do far better and we should.”

Again, this is expected to pass, and Council President Freeman said the next step will be getting funding from Tallahassee.