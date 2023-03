JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville voters have until Sunday, March 19, to cast their ballot at any one of the 20 early voting locations around Duval County. Election day is Tuesday, March 21. There is no early voting on the Monday before the election. So far, early voting turnout has been low, 9.31% as of Thursday, March 16.

