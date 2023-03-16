Save $10 to St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Time to tune up those tastebuds.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns for its third year and is one of the premier events on the Northeast Florida spring calendar.

SAF+W Fest is a culinary celebration taking place in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic cities. A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers. The festival offers a wide variety of events for all palettes, from wine dinners and tasting events to master classes and more.

The World Golf Hall of Fame and the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2023 festival. World Golf Village is located 20 minutes north of historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches.

You can save $10 on tickets to the following events by using the promo code WJXT10:

Friday, May 5 - “Smoke on the Walk”

Time: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Location: Walk of Champions, World Gold Hall of Fame

Tickets: $99 per person

Event Type: Outdoor, All-inclusive, Rain or shine

Attire & Info: Casual attire, 21 years and over

This BBQ Extravaganza is a showcase of the southeast’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer, and spirits along the Walk of Champions. Enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites – all included with ticket price.

*FREE parking, 21 & older only event, no pets allowed.

Saturday, May 6 - “St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Main Event”

Time: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: Walk of Champions, World Golf Hall of Fame

Tickets: $129 Regular, per person

Event Type: All Inclusive, Culinary & Beverage Tastings, Outdoors

Attire & Info: Casual attire, 21 years and over

NEW for 2023 – all-inclusive tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings and delicious culinary samplings. A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music in the beautiful surroundings of the Walk of Champions, the centerpiece of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Tickets include a souvenir tasting cup for unlimited samplings of hundreds of varieties of beverages.

The Walk of Champions and the World Golf Hall of Fame will be filled with a variety of exhibitors, from artisans and farmers, and over 300 varieties of beverages, including wines, spirits and beers. Some of the local area and South’s best restaurants and food trucks will offer a variety of culinary options.

Enjoy Demonstration Stages featuring chef and beverage demos, with limited tasting sampling available. The stage will feature opportunities to learn more about cocktails, craft brews and spirits, cooking hacks and more! *Limited to the first 200 people present for each stage session.

Don’t miss the fantastic live music from Chillula!

**FREE parking, 21 & older only event, no pets allowed.