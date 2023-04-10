🔒 Insiders Only: Win a staycation and access to St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

News4JAX Insiders can win prizes to the 2023 St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival including a three-day, two-night stay in beautiful St. Augustine and access to big events.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Spring is in full swing and what better way to enjoy the wonderful weather we enjoy this time of year in Northeast Florida that to attend one of the premier outdoor events on the calendar, the 2023 St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, May 3-7.

And to make it even better, a handful of News4JAX Insiders could win free tickets to some of the biggest showcases; even a three-day, two-night staycation in beautiful St. Augustine.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival is a culinary celebration taking place in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic cities. A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/ proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers. The festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds, from wine dinners and tasting events to master classes and more.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival offers five days worth of fun and enjoyable events. (St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival/AdFish Group)

The World Golf Hall of Fame and the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2023 festival. World Golf Village is located 20 minutes north of historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches.

2023 schedule (click the event name for details):

4 chances for Insiders to win:

“VIP Staycation”

One (1) “VIP Staycation” sweepstakes, Three Days/Two Night Stay at the Homewood Suites San Sebastian, historic St. Augustine, and St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival tickets for two including Friday, May 5, 11:30 – 1:30 pm – “Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila”; Friday, May 5, 6:30 – 8:30 pm – “Smoke on the Walk”; Saturday, May 6 – “St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Main Event”; Sunday, May 7 – “Sunday Jazz Brunch”: $1,500 value.

Two (2) tickets to the “River Walk Tastings” on Wednesday, May 3 ($500 value)

Two (2) tickets to “Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila” on Friday, May 5 ($500 value)

Two (2) tickets “St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Main Event” on Saturday, May 6 ($500 value)

*NOTE: 4 names will be picked in order of the sweepstakes listed above. The first name wins the “VIP Staycation” sweepstakes, the second name wins the “St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Main Event” sweepstakes, the third name wins the “River Walk Tastings” sweepstakes, and the fourth name wins the “Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila” sweepstakes.

