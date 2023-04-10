🔒 Insiders Only: Win a staycation and access to St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Spring is in full swing and what better way to enjoy the wonderful weather we enjoy this time of year in Northeast Florida that to attend one of the premier outdoor events on the calendar, the 2023 St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, May 3-7.
And to make it even better, a handful of News4JAX Insiders could win free tickets to some of the biggest showcases; even a three-day, two-night staycation in beautiful St. Augustine.
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival is a culinary celebration taking place in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic cities. A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/ proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers. The festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds, from wine dinners and tasting events to master classes and more.
The World Golf Hall of Fame and the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2023 festival. World Golf Village is located 20 minutes north of historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches.
2023 schedule (click the event name for details):
River Walk Tastings
Wednesday, May 3
Harvest Awards & Premier Wine Tasting
Thursday, May 4
Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila, presented by Mijenta Tequila
Friday, May 5
Smoke on the Walk
Friday, May 5
Rioja in the " 21st Century”, with Ana Fabiano
Saturday, May 6
St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Grand Tasting
Saturday, May 6
The Jazz Brunch
Sunday, May 7
4 chances for Insiders to win:
“VIP Staycation”
- One (1) “VIP Staycation” sweepstakes, Three Days/Two Night Stay at the Homewood Suites San Sebastian, historic St. Augustine, and St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival tickets for two including Friday, May 5, 11:30 – 1:30 pm – “Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila”; Friday, May 5, 6:30 – 8:30 pm – “Smoke on the Walk”; Saturday, May 6 – “St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Main Event”; Sunday, May 7 – “Sunday Jazz Brunch”: $1,500 value.
- Two (2) tickets to the “River Walk Tastings” on Wednesday, May 3 ($500 value)
- Two (2) tickets to “Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila” on Friday, May 5 ($500 value)
- Two (2) tickets “St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, Main Event” on Saturday, May 6 ($500 value)
