Man arrested in deadly Christmas Day shooting pleads not guilty

Talon McClary was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of Baron Dixon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Baron Dixon on Christmas Day was in court Friday and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Police found Baron, 21, in his car on the Westside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Talon McClary was arrested two months after the shooting after he surrendered to homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer.

McClary’s arrest report indicates that witness statements, surveillance video and ballistic evidence led to his arrest.

After Dixon was found shot to death in a BMW on Normandy Boulevard, a witness who saw the shooting called JSO, saying a man got out of a Lexus at a traffic light at Normandy Boulevard & Chafee Road and went to the BMW.

The witness heard three gunshots, and then the shooter got back in the Lexus and drove off. Dixon’s family told News4JAX that he was on his way home after buying a new car.

Detectives interviewed McClary and he told them that Dixon came to his house to look at a BMW that McClary wanted to sell. McClary said Dixon took the keys and drove off, and he followed in his Lexus, but he didn’t say anything further.

McClary is being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.