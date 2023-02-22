Arrest report: Deadly Christmas Day shooting sparked by dispute over car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to an arrest report for a man accused in a deadly Christmas Day shooting on the Westside last year, the fatal encounter was sparked by a dispute over a car purchase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road, where they found a man who had been shot in a car and died on the scene.

Family members later identified the man as 21-year-old Baron Dixon, who left behind a fiancée and a young son.

Baron Dixon with his fiancee and their 20-month-old son (Photos provided by family)

Talon Kenneth McClary, 21, was identified as a suspect and was arrested Feb. 17 on a charge of murder after he surrendered to homicide detectives at JSO.

McClary’s arrest report, obtained Wednesday by News4JAX, indicates his arrest came as the result of witness statements, surveillance video and ballistic evidence.

After Dixon was found shot to death in a BMW on Normandy Boulevard, a witness who saw the shooting called JSO, saying a man got out of a Lexus at a traffic light at Normandy Boulevard & Chafee Road and went to the BMW.

The witness heard three gunshots, and then the shooter get back in the Lexus and drove off.

Police arrived at McClary’s house and took him downtown for questioning. McClary told detectives that Dixon came to McClary’s house to look at a BMW that McClary wanted to sell. McClary said Dixon took the keys and drove off, and he followed in his Lexus, but he wouldn’t say anything further.

Dixon’s family had previously said he was killed after McClary sold Dixon the car.

JSO impounded both cars. Inside the Lexus they found a black AR-style pistol. A spent shell casing, which produced a NIBIN (ballistics) match, was found in another car owned by McClary.

JSO also interviewed another witness who was at her home when McClary called her mother, and she heard her mother say “why would you do some stupid s**t like that?”

McClary showed up a short time later, saying he had been robbed.