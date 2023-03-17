Small single-engine plane crashes at Craig Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small plane making its way from Dunnellon, which is just north of Tampa, crashed in Jacksonville Thursday evening at Craig Airport, Jacksonville Airport Authority told News4JAX.

A spokesperson said the 1978 Piper Turbo Lance single engine 6-seat plane crashed because of what was believed to be nose gear collapsing.

Only one person was on board. and they were uninjured.

The plane’s engine must be removed and taken apart to inspect the damages, but officials said it could cost around $60,000 to replace the propeller sheet metal damage and the mechanism that failed.

Runway 1-4 is closed. Craig Airport is currently closed to all air traffic until further notice.