2 women in custody after police say man shot in hand during robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the hand Saturday morning during a robbery at a home on College Circle East in the College Gardens neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Lloyd with JSO said that police were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

They found the man with the wounded hand, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

Lloyd said investigators learned the man met with a woman at the home on College Circle East and while he was there, another woman confronted him with a gun and took items from him.

Lloyd said the man was shot during a struggle with the second woman but was able to get away and flagged down a police officer on Kings Road.

Both women were identified and are in police custody, Lloyd said.

