Climbing to battle lung cancer, disease — one step at a time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Lung Association’s 15th annual “Fight for Air Climb” was Saturday at the Bank of America Tower in downtown Jacksonville.

The climb raises money to help fight lung cancer and lung disease. It’s not a race but the quickest climber, Troy Alston, finished the 34 floors in 3 minutes, 30 seconds.

Among the hundreds of participants in the “Fight for Air Climb,” first responders and firefighters made the climb in full gear.

Jack Avery said he participates every year to climb for those who can’t.

“I was diagnosed with COPD 14 years ago, after my first climb, and I asked the doctor, I said, ‘Can I still climb?’ And he said, ‘Oh, yes, that would be good for you.’ So at that time, I was diagnosed with 60% lung capacity. And two years later, they tested me and I had 80% lung capacity,” Avery said.

Alston -- the fastest climber -- said he participates in climbs like this all over the world.

“I found out that competitive stair climbing was a sport and I felt like I touched more lives, more people to inspire them. So I just stayed with competitive stair climbing,” Alston said.