‘Bailey 7′ remembers Tristyn Bailey’s life, legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tristyn Bailey was a 13-year-old cheerleader whose death shooked the St. Johns County community in 2021.

She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend and much more to those she shared her love with and her smile illuminated any room she entered.

Tristyn Bailey (Courtesy of family)

As the sentencing for her killer Aiden Fucci approaches, the Bailey 7, which consists of sisters Brittney Bailey Russell, Alexis Bailey and Sophia Bailey along with brother Teegan Bailey and parents Stacy and Forrest -- and, of course, Tristyn, want to keep her legacy alive as they continue to heal.

“Over the next week, our family will be required to endure one of the most painful experiences of our lives,” the family said in a released statement. “Too often it seems the victims of crimes are forgotten about with the focus of the tragedy of their lives being taken.”

Adored. Treasured. Dedicated. Thoughtful. Those were just a few of the words the family used to remember the teen’s precious life.

“As the baby of the family, she is treasured in every way,” the Bailey 7 said.

The family shared small notes and thoughts about Tristyn.

The Bailey 7 (Courtesy of family)

They said she was adored by her grandparents, had a close relationship with her mother Stacy and bonded with her through memories from cheer weekends. She was also close with four siblings and was the first to tag along with them when anyone had something to do.

Tristyn and her older sister Brittney were best friends and kindred spirits...despite their 16-year gap. She shared a deep love for animals with her older sister Alexis, who was also almost like a second mom to her.

As an older brother and the only brother, the family said, Teegan brought out Tristyn’s serious side because they shared conversations about goals and aspirations and brainstormed how to achieve them.

Older sister Sophia and Tristyn’s relationship mirrored a yin and yang type of bond. When Tristyn was born, they spent all their time together.

She was involved in competitive cheer and was an encouraging light for her teammates. She was willing to take one for the team as she would volunteer to fill in for her injured teammates.

Her family said she was a “constant friendly voice” for her classmates as she excelled in making connections and inspiring others.

Despite her age, Tristyn could relate to older people, something that she learned through her close-knit bond with her mother.

For the Bailey 7, these memories are just the surface of what they could say about their daughter and sister.

“Tristyn made an incredible impact in 13 years and it is a travesty to not see what she would have done,” the Bailey 7 said.