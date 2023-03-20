JSO arrest two men nearly five months after deadly shooting

Kijean John (left) Cameron Davis (right) have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting from October 27, 2022, on the Commonwealth Avenue area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Cameron Davis, 21, and Kijean John, 20, for murder and robbery. Last October, emergency crews responded to a shooting on Commonwealth Avenue. Julio Rivera, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The business where the shooting happened, Mobile Communications America, identified Rivera as an employee.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family and loved ones,” said Vince Foody, MCA CEO. “MCA is committed to the safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. We are working with local law enforcement to support all investigation efforts.”

According to the arrest report, JSO detectives were able to link Davis and John to the homicide using surveillance video, cell phone and e-mail records, as well as interviews with the suspects. The report says that Rivera arranged a meeting with two men to sell them a rifle. When detectives looked at text messages on Rivera’s phone, they found messages from Davis and John.

Davis and John face charges of 2nd degree murder and armed robbery.