Employee found shot to death in parking lot of Commonwealth Avenue business

A man was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a business on Commonwealth Avenue at Clayton Road, authorities said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a business on Commonwealth Avenue at Clayton Road, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 11:50 a.m. to a person shot in the area of the business. When they arrived, officers said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, according to police.

The business, Mobile Communications America, identified the man as an employee.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family and loved ones,” said Vince Foody, MCA CEO. “MCA is committed to the safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. We are working with local law enforcement to support all investigation efforts.”

At a 3 p.m. media briefing, Sgt. Ed Cayenne, with the JSO Homicide Unit, said detectives are checking with staff at the business to uncover what led up to the shooting, seeing if there is surveillance video that can help with the investigation and interviewing witnesses.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday at a business on Commonwealth Avenue.

According to witnesses, there was some sort of skirmish that escalated into violence and ended with at least two shots being fired.

One witness said he was actually sitting in a lawn chair not too far from the scene. He said he told police that he heard a gunshot and then got up to see the shooter fire the second shot and then run off. He said he was able to grab a partial license plate, but that was it.

Police said they are working on a full suspect description to release, but they didn’t have that information during the afternoon news briefing.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).