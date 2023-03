9% turnout for early voting in Jacksonville elections, do you plan to vote?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voter turnout during last night’s election was just 25%, one of the lowest in two decades in a Jacksonville election.

Related: What’s next for candidates knocked out of 2023 Jacksonville mayoral election?

We want to know: If you didn’t vote yesterday, why not? Let us know below.

The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 17. Early voting begins May 1, and the general election is May 16.