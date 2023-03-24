TSA officers seize knife at JAX after they say passenger shoved it in deodorant stick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Transportation Security Administration at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) made an interesting find recently.

TSA said a passenger attempted to hide a knife in a deodorant bottle to sneak it through screening.

“This passenger really put the B.O. in bold, trying to conceal more than just odors in this tube,” the TSA said in a social media post. “However, our officers out at @JAXairport didn’t break a sweat discovering this knife. They were able to smell this one from a mile away.”

TSA said the best way to travel with your knives or blades is in a checked bag.

Feeling unsure about what can and cannot fly? Text “TRAVEL” to AskTSA (275-872).