Breaking: Aiden Fucci booked into prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The teen convicted of brutally killing his schoolmate on Mother’s Day in 2021, is now in prison for his life sentence.

Aiden Fucci, 16, was booked at the Suwannee Correctional Institution in Live Oak on Friday.

The Florida Department of Corrections released a new mug shot of Fucci with his head shaved.

This comes after a judge sentenced Fucci to life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci’s case will be reviewed by a judge in 25 years.

Suwannee Correctional Institution (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

The male adult prison where Fucci is being held is known to have housed other inmates with extensive violent crime records.

Craig Price, 49, was a former inmate at Suwannee Correctional.

Craig Price, 49 (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

In 1989, Price was charged with killing 3 of his neighbors in a Rhode Island neighborhood, at the age of 15.

He was also charged with committing an unsolved murder of another neighbor, two years earlier when he was only 13.

At the time of Price’s arrest, he was one of the youngest serial killers in the United States.

Price was moved from Rhode Island to the Suwannee Correctional in 2004.

In 2019, Price was sentenced to an extra 25 years in prison for trying to kill a fellow inmate.

He is now being held in Union County.