Will Aiden Fucci be sentenced to life in prison for murder of Tristyn Bailey?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After two days of sometimes graphic and often emotional testimony, Judge R. Lee Smith is now tasked with determining how much time 16-year-old Aiden Fucci will spend in prison for killing his 13-year-old schoolmate in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day in 2021.

Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, admitting to brutally stabbing Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet Durbin Crossing neighborhood.

Smith will announce his decision in St. Johns County court today. Tristyn's family and prosecutors are expected to speak at a news conference after sentencing at 11 a.m.

Fucci’s defense attorneys have asked Smith to sentence the teen to 40 years. Prosecutors want Fucci to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Because of Fucci’s status as a juvenile, he was not eligible for the death penalty, and any sentence he receives comes with a 25-year review.

During a powerfully emotional day in court Wednesday, Tristyn’s loved ones made it very clear they never want Fucci released.

“Aiden Fucci made a heinous decision on May 9, 2021, and took the very life that I brought into this world,” Tristyn’s mother, Stacy Bailey, said through sobs from the witness stand. “Please do not for one second think that he could be rehabilitated at any point. He is beyond saving.”

The only family member who came to speak on Fucci’s behalf was his grandmother, who offered a tearful apology to the Bailey family in the gallery and begged the judge not to sentence him to life.

“Please don’t take him out of our lives forever. I know there is some good in Aiden,” she told the judge.

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, didn’t come to court, instead sending a letter to Judge Smith, asking for mercy and saying “he is not beyond saving.”

Fucci also wrote a letter to the court, saying “I’m sorry for all the pain I caused to the Bailey family. I(’m) sorry to the friends, brothers, sisters, mom, dad and any other family relatives. I’m sorry that you didn’t get to know her that long. You did not have any long relationships with (Tristyn) and for that I’m sorry.”

Crystal Smith explained in her letter that her attorney had advised her not to come to court in person to speak on Aiden’s behalf. That’s likely because she has her own case pending in St. Johns County court — for tampering with evidence in her son’s case. Investigators said she washed blood off her son’s blue jeans while he was being questioned.

After Fucci is sentenced, Crystal Smith’s case is set for trial next month.

Defense filing

Fucci’s attorneys made a final push to spare him from a life sentence, laying out the reasons he should get a lesser sentence in a 17-page court filing submitted Thursday afternoon.

It recapped the arguments made during the sentencing hearing:

That Fucci was suffering from mental health issues, including depression and self-harm

That Fucci’s school records show he had a significant learning disability and did not receive the services and interventions needed to assist

That the court should consider the fact that Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with no plea deal on the table

Fucci’s defense counsel also wrote this:

“He has showed (sic) remorse both in his letter of apology and in the sadness and crying that overcame him during testimony on (Wednesday), March 22, 2023.”

Closing arguments

As she recapped the state’s argument to keep Fucci behind bars for the rest of his life, Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton spoke directly to Judge Smith on Wednesday and broke down her closing, starting with the nature and circumstances of the offense. Dunton explained that the images Smith viewed of Bailey’s body would be a visual he wouldn’t soon forget.

Even without seeing the photos -- which were not shown to the public -- the testimony explained how 49 of her 114 stab wounds were defensive -- meaning Bailey was conscious and alive during the attack. Dunton also referred to testimony of the force it must have taken to cause the amount of wounds, and that six of the wounds would have been fatal.



Dunton then spoke of the circumstances that led up to the crime, “the defendant’s verbalization that he wanted to kill someone.” Fucci told this to his girlfriend, court records show.

“He said it would be at night, he would drag someone into the woods and he would stab them, and it would happen within a month. He said he would act innocent, keep killing and run away,” Dunton said.

She then referred to Dr. Gregory Prichard’s testimony.

“He said that this act was extremely unique, and extremely violent for anyone to commit, let alone a juvenile,” Dunton said.

Dunton then gave statistics that show how homicides among juveniles are rare and unique. And that the outliers, incorrigible juveniles, deserve the worst punishment.

She said Fucci is one of them.

Tristyn Bailey

Dunton then moved on to the victimization of the Bailey family. She explained how the family and the community have suffered immeasurable loss — that this is a unique case that touched the community in a unique way.

The vigils, the memorials, the more than 100 letters written to the judge.

Dunton then referenced testimony about Fucci’s disciplinary problems in school and the comparison to similar children his age.

“They all stated that he knew the difference between right and wrong, and he understood risk and consequences. It’s just whether he wanted to or not,” she said.

Fucci’s parents and grandmother were also mentioned in Dunton’s closing arguments. She talked about how there was no report of abuse or neglect in Fucci’s household.

Dunton made a point of Fucci’s impetuous behavior. She then spoke directly to the judge.

“For all the evidence we presented in this case, of all of the factors in showing you who Aiden Fucci is, the uniqueness of this crime, all of that shows you that this particular juvenile should be sentenced to the harshest penalty possible, which is life in prison. And he will be entitled to a 25-year review,” Dunton said.

Aiden Fucci's sentencing process begins

When defense attorney Rosemarie Peoples took to the podium for closings, she said, “When this kind of crime visits a family, every word the defense has to say, every motion, every argument can only seem like minimization of the pain to the family and survivors.

“But we can’t go backwards in time,” Peoples added. “We can’t undo the action. The only thing that we can do today is answer the question of a sentence.”

Peoples showed the court photos of a happy and very young Fucci.

She then spoke about what Fucci did not do after the crime. He didn’t bury the body or try to hide it.

During Peoples’ closing argument, she continued to show various photos of Fucci smiling as a young child.

Peoples talked about Fucci’s maturity and how his brain will continue to form and grow. She spoke about how he apologized on Feb. 6, the first time he was allowed to speak in open court. Peoples reminded the judge that her client is a child, and not mature.

“We heard that he was neglected emotionally, that his father was physically abusive, and there is the constant movement. Every Tuesday and Thursday and every other weekend he was in a different house,” Peoples said.

Fucci’s family history with mental illness was also included in the closing argument. Peoples also spoke about Fucci’s diagnosis of ADHD, and that he didn’t get the therapy he needed.

“The 40-year sentence doesn’t make light of what happened on Mother’s Day in 2021,” Peoples said. “It still is punishment.”