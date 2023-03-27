Gov. DeSantis signs bill to create massive expansion of state’s school choice program

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will bring a massive expansion to the state’s school choice program.

DeSantis signed House Bill 1 at a Miami high school and called it the biggest expansion of the program in the state’s history.

Among some of the changes, the bill will make every Florida student eligible for vouchers to attend private school with taxpayer money.

“Now, primarily there will be a preference for low- and middle-income families but at the end of the day we fundamentally believe the money should follow the student and be directed on what the parent thinks is the most appropriate education program for their child,” DeSantis said.

Critics say the bill could create a mass exodus from public schools and give more state money to charter and private schools that aren’t held to the same accountability standards.

“The universal voucher bill signed today by Gov. DeSantis will drain billions of taxpayer dollars away from the neighborhood public schools that nearly 90 percent of Florida’s parents trust to educate their children,” said the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, in a statement. “Additionally, this new law will hand over that public money to unaccountable, corporate-run private schools. Average Floridians will be helping pay for millionaires and billionaires to send their kids to elite private schools that hand-select their students. Once again, we see Gov. DeSantis putting his political ambitions ahead of Floridians, including our students. We are deeply concerned that children will pay the ultimate price for the governor’s politics.”

DeSantis addressed those concerns on Monday with two arguments.

“One is the amount of scholarship money is less than what would go per pupil for public anyways,” he said. “Second, since I’ve been governor, we’ve raised the amount of funding to our public schools every year. I mean, the idea that they’ve been starved, that theoretically could happen, that’s a choice that legislators and a governor would make, and I push to have more funding for the school districts. And we’re actually going to do for public school teachers, the biggest teacher pay increase we’ve ever done.”

DeSantis said right now there are 1.3 million students enrolled in some kind of choice program.

The bill will take effect on July first.