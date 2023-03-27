‘It’s scary’: Neighbors react to shooting that critically injured JSO officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after a Jacksonville police officer was critically injured in a shooting Sunday, the home where the incident took place was boarded up with plywood as a stark reminder of what happened in the Duclay neighborhood.

Police with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force came to a home on Ridgeview Avenue around 4:30 a.m. to talk to Tyliko Maduro, 32, to follow up on a traffic stop investigation from a week prior.

Maduro’s mother was called to the home because he did not answer the door. When the mother opened the door, Maduro was standing inside holding a rifle. His mom is heard over bodycam footage telling him to put the gun down then several gunshots were heard with one striking 25-year-old JSO officer Malik Daricaud.

A shelter-in-place order was issued until 11:45 a.m. for residents living in the area until the situation was handled.

Neighbors like Chuck Simmons had to leave the area while it was still unclear whether there was an active threat.

“It’s scary. You know, you take everything into consideration. A young man lost his life. There was a police officer that was gravely injured. And you still kind of look back and say at least nothing else happened. No one else was injured,” Simmons said.

Officers never fired back at Maduro. The SWAT team was called to the home, and Maduro was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.

News4JAX asked Sheriff T.K. Waters about the time the officers decided to go to the home.

“There’s no reason to wait. I think the best time that you knock on someone’s door is as early as possible, as soon as you get to work or if you’re getting ready to leave. You have the opportunity to do that and then let’s do it. Let’s see what we can find out, and I believe that all they want to do is just ask him questions,” Waters said.

Many neighbors said they were shocked to hear about the events that unfolded in a neighborhood that they said had little trouble.

Sarah Hughes lives a few blocks over from the home where the shooting occurred and said she thought the situation was a car that ran into the garage.

“I had no idea. No one knows back there. I can assure you,” Hughes said.

JSO is still investigating.

There was no update on the officer’s condition as of Monday. But Water’s said in a briefing Sunday that Daricaud was stable but in critical condition at the hospital.

Florida Senator Rick Scott sent his prayers for officer Daricaud in a tweet: