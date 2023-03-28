Father of alleged Georgia hazing victim told investigators his son was just trying to fit in

19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp is in the ICU recovering after an apparent hazing incident.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A police report obtained by News4JAX reveals new details about a Glynn County teen who is recovering after an apparent hazing incident.

A photo from last week shows a paint-covered Trent Lehrkamp, 19, slumped over at a house party on St. Simons Island.

Police said after the photo was taken, three teens dropped Lehrkamp off at a nearby hospital unresponsive and gave staff their names. They left before the police could arrive.

The three who dropped Lehrkamp off said he drank vodka and took antidepressants.

MORE: Hundreds rally in support of Glynn County teen who’s in ICU after apparent hazing incident

A report said his clothes were soaked with urine, he had spray paint all over him and a small bruise on his shoulder.

According to Lehrkamp’s father, it was not the first time that the teen had gone to a house party on the island and been hurt.

The report details how on March 17 Lehrkamp came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg and spray paint.

In the report, the father said the reason why his son continued to go to house parties was that he thinks he is accepted by those people and thinks they care for him. He added that his son hung out with the teens who were younger than him because he wanted to fit in.

″But what encourages kids to do that really is no child wants to be isolated. No child wants to not fit in,” said Dan Renaud, Executive Director of Florida Recovery Schools.

Renaud, who counsels teens, said it’s sad when teens think they have to do something to be accepted. And the only way parents can help in situations where a teen is feeling pressured to be accepted is to try to keep the lines of communication open.

“Making sure the lines of communication are open making sure they know the dangers involved. Make sure they know that you are willing to support them and be there for them,” Renaud said.

Trent Lehrkamp is currently recovering in the intensive care unit. Police said a high level of drugs and alcohol were found in his system but he is now alert and talking and gave them statements. Investigators have also interviewed people but no arrests have been made.

At a vigil on Monday, the organizer, read a statement from the family which was asking for justice.

Another vigil is planned in Glynn County on Saturday.