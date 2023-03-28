Hundreds rally in support of Glynn County teen who’s in ICU after apparent hazing incident

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Hundreds of people rallied Monday outside a hospital in Glynn County to show their support for a teenager who is recovering after an apparent case of hazing.

The Glynn County Police Department and family members have identified the teen as Trenton Lehrkamp.

A video of Lehrkamp surfaced online showing him slumped over in a chair and being sprayed with water. He was later dropped off at the hospital with high level of drugs and alcohol in his system.

As of Monday, police said he was alert and talking.

Everyone who attended Monday’s vigil said Lehrkamp is a very nice person and easy to talk to. They say they’re sad to see this happen to someone like him.

“We’re here for the family,” said Skylar McGee. “We’re all trying to help Trenton’s family, to get him back on his feet and to make sure that they understand that Trenton’s not alone. We’re all here for him.”

Supporters stood outside the Southeast Georgia Health System with signs, candles and photos of Lehrkamp. Throughout the night they shouted “justice for Trent.”

Organizer Theawanza Brooks said they want Lehrkamp and his family to know they’re not in this alone.

“It’s very important that he knows that you had more friends than them,” Brooks said. “And then everybody out here, and from what we know that Trent lost his mom. But if he looks around this afternoon, he’s got a lot of moms out here. He’s got some grandmas out here. He’s got some people that he can actually trust, that’s actually his friend. It’s gonna lead him into the right direction.”

No arrests have been made.

Community members are planning to gather again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Neptune Pier on Saint Simons Island.

On Monday evening, the Glynn County Police Department said the Criminal Investigations Division and Georgia Bureau of Investigations had conducted interviews with the involved parties, and they took a statement from Lehrkamp at the hospital.

Police say those with information may also call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333 or email them at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.