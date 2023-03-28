Wrongful death lawsuit filed after homicide resulting from fight at Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Thony Roy, who Jacksonville police in January said got into a fight with a co-worker of the Southside Dave and Buster’s, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking in excess of $50,000 in damages.

Cordell Bentley-Russell (pictured above) is charged with manslaughter in the fight that resulted in Roy’s death. The lawsuit names Bentley-Russell, Dave and Buster’s and the owner of the building.

The lawsuit claims Dave and Buster’s and the other defendants failed to provide a safe working environment, failed to hire security guards and allowed dangerous conditions to persist at the business.

The lawsuit also claims Dave and Buster’s knew that Bentley-Russell had a violent past, and concealed the danger from Roy.

Bentley-Russell remains in jail without bond.

According to court records, Russell pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced in 2017.